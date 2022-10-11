Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 4,128 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,477,000 after purchasing an additional 895,713 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,135. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.27.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

