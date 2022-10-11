Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.99. 20,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.71 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.13.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.