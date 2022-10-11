Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.14.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.35. 14,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,445. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

