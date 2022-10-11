Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 3,076 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.