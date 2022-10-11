Magic Elpis Gem (MEG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16,559.11

Magic Elpis Gem (MEG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Magic Elpis Gem has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Elpis Gem token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Magic Elpis Gem has a total market cap of $16,559.11 and $27,758.00 worth of Magic Elpis Gem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Magic Elpis Gem Token Profile

Magic Elpis Gem launched on February 27th, 2022. Magic Elpis Gem’s total supply is 1,570,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,593,309 tokens. Magic Elpis Gem’s official website is elpis.game. Magic Elpis Gem’s official Twitter account is @elpisbattle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Magic Elpis Gem is https://reddit.com/r/elpisbattle. Magic Elpis Gem’s official message board is medium.com/elpis-battle.

Magic Elpis Gem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Elpis Gem (MEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Magic Elpis Gem has a current supply of 1,570,605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Magic Elpis Gem is 0.00122384 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $600.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elpis.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Elpis Gem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Elpis Gem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Elpis Gem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

