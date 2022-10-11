Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.78

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 100698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

