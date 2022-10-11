Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.98

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Marlin Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700,692 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,266 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marlin Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 376,727 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.