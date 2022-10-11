Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Holdings Raised by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Masonite International accounts for approximately 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Masonite International worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.



