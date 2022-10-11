Matisse Capital Buys 273,307 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Matisse Capital grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,307 shares during the quarter. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,531. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

