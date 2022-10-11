Matisse Capital Has $953,000 Stock Position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 94,697 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned about 6.65% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXE. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 5,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

