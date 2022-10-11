Matisse Capital Purchases 9,310 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 940.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Shopify were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,188,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

