Matisse Capital Sells 64,684 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Matisse Capital lowered its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,684 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund accounts for approximately 1.5% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 176,733 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 227,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

