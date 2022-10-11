Max Revive (MAXR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,256.00

Max Revive (MAXR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Max Revive token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Max Revive has a total market cap of $62,995.19 and $13,256.00 worth of Max Revive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Max Revive has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Max Revive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Max Revive Profile

Max Revive was first traded on January 7th, 2022. Max Revive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Max Revive’s official Twitter account is @maxrtoken?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Max Revive is https://reddit.com/r/maxrevive and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Max Revive is www.maxrevive.io.

Buying and Selling Max Revive

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Revive (MAXR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Max Revive has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Max Revive is 0.000063 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.maxrevive.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Revive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Revive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Revive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Revive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Revive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.