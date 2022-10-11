Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 900 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.22.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,241. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

