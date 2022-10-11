Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Novartis stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. 39,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

