Medamon (MON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $50,150.55

Medamon (MON) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Medamon has a total market cap of $50,150.55 and $67,349.00 worth of Medamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Medamon has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. One Medamon token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,037.47 or 1.00015558 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Medamon Profile

Medamon (MON) is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2022. Medamon’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Medamon’s official Twitter account is @medabotsworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Medamon is https://reddit.com/r/medabotsgame. The official website for Medamon is medabots.game.

Medamon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medamon (MON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Medamon has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Medamon is 0.50341431 USD and is down -9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132,016.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://medabots.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

