Mega Lottery Services Global (MLR) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Mega Lottery Services Global (MLR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Mega Lottery Services Global has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mega Lottery Services Global token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Mega Lottery Services Global has a market capitalization of $571,961.15 and approximately $21.00 worth of Mega Lottery Services Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mega Lottery Services Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mega Lottery Services Global Profile

Mega Lottery Services Global’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Mega Lottery Services Global’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mega Lottery Services Global’s official website is megaltr.com. Mega Lottery Services Global’s official Twitter account is @megaltr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mega Lottery Services Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Mega Lottery Services Global (MLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the TomoChain platform. Mega Lottery Services Global has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mega Lottery Services Global is 0.00057179 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://megaltr.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mega Lottery Services Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mega Lottery Services Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mega Lottery Services Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mega Lottery Services Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mega Lottery Services Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.