Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,731.00

Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Meme Lordz token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme Lordz has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Meme Lordz has a market capitalization of $356,377.80 and approximately $11,731.00 worth of Meme Lordz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Meme Lordz Profile

Meme Lordz launched on June 20th, 2021. Meme Lordz’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,650,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Meme Lordz is https://reddit.com/r/memelordzgame. The official message board for Meme Lordz is www.memelordz.medium.com. The official website for Meme Lordz is www.memelordz.io. Meme Lordz’s official Twitter account is @memelordzrpg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Lordz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meme Lordz has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meme Lordz is 0.00462606 USD and is down -10.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,554.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.memelordz.io.”

