MemeWars (MWAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $49,754.00

MemeWars (MWAR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. MemeWars has a total market capitalization of $10,272.58 and $49,754.00 worth of MemeWars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MemeWars has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MemeWars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MemeWars Token Profile

MemeWars was first traded on November 4th, 2021. MemeWars’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for MemeWars is memewars.finance. MemeWars’ official Twitter account is @memewarscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MemeWars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeWars (MWAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeWars has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MemeWars is 0.00020473 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memewars.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeWars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemeWars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MemeWars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

