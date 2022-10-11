Meta Spatial (SPAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36,330.13

Meta Spatial (SPAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Meta Spatial has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Meta Spatial token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Spatial has a market capitalization of $36,330.13 and $201,278.00 worth of Meta Spatial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meta Spatial Profile

Meta Spatial was first traded on September 22nd, 2021. Meta Spatial’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,367,500 tokens. The official message board for Meta Spatial is medium.com/@meta_spatial. Meta Spatial’s official Twitter account is @metaspatial_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta Spatial’s official website is metaspatial.io. The Reddit community for Meta Spatial is https://reddit.com/r/meta_spatial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Meta Spatial

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Spatial (SPAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Spatial has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Spatial is 0.0055731 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $89,608.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaspatial.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Spatial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Spatial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Spatial using one of the exchanges listed above.

