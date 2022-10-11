META WORLD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $66,605.38 (METAD)

META WORLD (METAD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One META WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. META WORLD has a market cap of $66,605.38 and approximately $58,461.00 worth of META WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, META WORLD has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

META WORLD Profile

META WORLD launched on January 5th, 2022. META WORLD’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,358,118,909 tokens. The official website for META WORLD is metaworldd.net. META WORLD’s official Twitter account is @metaworld_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

META WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “META WORLD (METAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. META WORLD has a current supply of 99,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of META WORLD is 0.00000308 USD and is down -10.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56,664.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaworldd.net.”

