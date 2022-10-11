Metablackout Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,244.00 (MBT)

Metablackout (MBT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Metablackout has a total market capitalization of $22,489.47 and $24,244.00 worth of Metablackout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metablackout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metablackout has traded 71.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metablackout Token Profile

Metablackout’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Metablackout’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metablackout is metablackout.io. Metablackout’s official Twitter account is @metablackout?t=x_djgwvov-t2tgc8oliyla&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metablackout

According to CryptoCompare, “Metablackout (MBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metablackout has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metablackout is 0.00032798 USD and is down -38.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,543.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metablackout.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metablackout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metablackout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metablackout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

