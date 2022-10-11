Metahamster Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52,809.10 (MHAM)

Metahamster (MHAM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Metahamster has a total market cap of $52,809.10 and approximately $12,091.00 worth of Metahamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahamster has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metahamster token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahamster alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metahamster Token Profile

Metahamster was first traded on December 24th, 2021. Metahamster’s total supply is 5,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Metahamster’s official Twitter account is @metahamster_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahamster is metahamster.io.

Metahamster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahamster (MHAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahamster has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metahamster is 0 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $114.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahamster.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.