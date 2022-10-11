MetaNFT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24,095.45 (MNFT)

MetaNFT (MNFT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MetaNFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaNFT has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. MetaNFT has a total market capitalization of $24,095.45 and approximately $53,473.00 worth of MetaNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaNFT Profile

MetaNFT launched on February 13th, 2022. MetaNFT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,920,000 tokens. MetaNFT’s official Twitter account is @metanftbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaNFT is https://reddit.com/r/metanft_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaNFT’s official website is metanft-market.place/#roadmap.

MetaNFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaNFT (MNFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaNFT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaNFT is 0.00029901 USD and is down -29.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $717.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metanft-market.place/#roadmap.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaNFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaNFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaNFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

