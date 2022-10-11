MetaRacers Trading 41.9% Lower Over Last Week (MRS)

MetaRacers (MRS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MetaRacers token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaRacers has a market capitalization of $3,052.76 and $37,929.00 worth of MetaRacers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaRacers has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaRacers Profile

MetaRacers (MRS) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2021. MetaRacers’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,340,000 tokens. MetaRacers’ official website is www.meta-racers.com. MetaRacers’ official Twitter account is @metaracersbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaRacers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaRacers (MRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaRacers has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaRacers is 0.00057001 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,213.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meta-racers.com.”

