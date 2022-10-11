Metarea VR (METAVR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $406.91

Metarea VR (METAVR) traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Metarea VR has traded down 80% against the U.S. dollar. Metarea VR has a total market capitalization of $406.91 and $13,554.00 worth of Metarea VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metarea VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metarea VR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Metarea VR

Metarea VR’s launch date was May 9th, 2022. Metarea VR’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Metarea VR’s official Twitter account is @metareavr. Metarea VR’s official website is metareavr.io.

Buying and Selling Metarea VR

According to CryptoCompare, “Metarea VR (METAVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metarea VR has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metarea VR is 0.00001914 USD and is down -37.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metareavr.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metarea VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metarea VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metarea VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metarea VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metarea VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.