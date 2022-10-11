MetaSpets Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,459.00 (MSP)

MetaSpets (MSP) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, MetaSpets has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaSpets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaSpets has a total market capitalization of $3,186.96 and approximately $16,459.00 worth of MetaSpets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,062.40 or 1.00009689 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00041293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022798 BTC.

MetaSpets Profile

MetaSpets (CRYPTO:MSP) is a token. It launched on May 14th, 2022. MetaSpets’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,400,000 tokens. The official website for MetaSpets is metaspets.io. MetaSpets’ official Twitter account is @metaspetsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaSpets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaSpets (MSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaSpets has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaSpets is 0.00073405 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $134.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaspets.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaSpets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaSpets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaSpets using one of the exchanges listed above.

