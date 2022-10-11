MetaToll Reaches One Day Volume of $22,810.00 (TAX)

MetaToll (TAX) traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MetaToll token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaToll has a total market capitalization of $2,793.76 and approximately $22,810.00 worth of MetaToll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaToll has traded 344.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaToll alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MetaToll

MetaToll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. MetaToll’s official Twitter account is @metatariff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaToll is metatariff.money/metatoll-%24tax.

MetaToll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaToll (TAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaToll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaToll is 0 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $299.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metatariff.money/metatoll-%24tax.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaToll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaToll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaToll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaToll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaToll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.