Metoshi 1-Day Volume Tops $12,727.00 (METO)

Metoshi (METO) traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Metoshi has a total market capitalization of $4,334.39 and $12,727.00 worth of Metoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metoshi has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metoshi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metoshi Profile

Metoshi launched on December 26th, 2021. Metoshi’s total supply is 1,134,903,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,743,286 tokens. Metoshi’s official Twitter account is @metoshiredpanda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metoshi is metoshi.com.

Metoshi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metoshi (METO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metoshi has a current supply of 1,134,903,170 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metoshi is 0.00002733 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $177.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metoshi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metoshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

