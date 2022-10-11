Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. 59,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $309,618,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,822,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,157 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $87,558,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

