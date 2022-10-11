Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 650,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

