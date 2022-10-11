Milk One Day Volume Tops $41,141.00 (MILK)

Milk (MILK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Milk has a total market capitalization of $19,450.21 and approximately $41,141.00 worth of Milk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Milk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Milk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Milk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Milk

Milk’s genesis date was October 21st, 2021. Milk’s total supply is 336,284,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,502,262 tokens. Milk’s official message board is cashcowprotocol.medium.com. Milk’s official Twitter account is @cashcowprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Milk is cashcowprotocol.com.

Milk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Milk (MILK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Milk has a current supply of 336,284,286.6 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Milk is 0.0000598 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $152.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashcowprotocol.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Milk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Milk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Milk using one of the exchanges listed above.

