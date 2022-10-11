Mirova US LLC Has $79.67 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies makes up 1.7% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Watts Water Technologies worth $79,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

