Mirova US LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,530 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 4.1% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $191,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. 227,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.