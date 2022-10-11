Mitchell E. Levinson Purchases 8,770 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $20,083.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,967.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 152,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,117. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $184,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

