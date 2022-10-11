Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 3,270 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $72.23. 373,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,460,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.