Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,439 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,908,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Tuesday. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

