Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 23.25% of PHP Ventures Acquisition worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPHP remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

About PHP Ventures Acquisition

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

