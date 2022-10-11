Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 8,650 Shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Monterey Bio Acquisition worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 290,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MTRY stock remained flat at $10.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

About Monterey Bio Acquisition

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

