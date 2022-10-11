Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Holdings in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,781 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 4.75% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCX remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 17,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,632. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

