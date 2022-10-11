Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 2,904.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,535 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAQC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 19.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter.

MAQC stock remained flat at $10.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

