Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 652,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares during the quarter. Canna-Global Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.09% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNGL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,224,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNGL stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Canna-Global Acquisition Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Further Reading

