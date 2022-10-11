Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $606,000 in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNER. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,906,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNER remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Company Profile

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

