MLAND Token (MLAND) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $8,160.91

MLAND Token (MLAND) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MLAND Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MLAND Token has traded down 67.8% against the U.S. dollar. MLAND Token has a total market capitalization of $8,160.91 and approximately $19,455.00 worth of MLAND Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MLAND Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MLAND Token Token Profile

MLAND Token was first traded on May 28th, 2022. MLAND Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MLAND Token’s official Twitter account is @mineralandnft. The official website for MLAND Token is mineraland.io.

MLAND Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MLAND Token (MLAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MLAND Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MLAND Token is 0.00008161 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mineraland.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MLAND Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MLAND Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MLAND Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MLAND Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MLAND Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.