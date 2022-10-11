Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

