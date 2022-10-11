Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.4% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.84. The stock had a trading volume of 151,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.