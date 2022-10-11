Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 242.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,599. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.78. 273,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,723. The company has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a PE ratio of 265.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

