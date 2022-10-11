Morgan Stanley Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $24.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.36 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

