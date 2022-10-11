Morgan Stanley Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $24.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
Bumble Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.36 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
