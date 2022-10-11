Multinode Finance (MNODE) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Multinode Finance (MNODE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Multinode Finance has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multinode Finance has a market cap of $719.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Multinode Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multinode Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multinode Finance Profile

Multinode Finance’s genesis date was April 29th, 2022. Multinode Finance’s total supply is 18,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600 tokens. Multinode Finance’s official website is app.multinode.finance. Multinode Finance’s official Twitter account is @mnodefinance.

Multinode Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multinode Finance (MNODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Multinode Finance has a current supply of 18,625 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Multinode Finance is 0.11080569 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $90.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.multinode.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multinode Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multinode Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multinode Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

