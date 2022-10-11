MvPad 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,275.00 (MVD)

MvPad (MVD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, MvPad has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MvPad token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MvPad has a total market cap of $5,594.41 and approximately $51,275.00 worth of MvPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MvPad

MvPad was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MvPad’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,400,000 tokens. MvPad’s official message board is medium.com/@mvpad. MvPad’s official Twitter account is @mvpad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. MvPad’s official website is www.mvpad.io.

Buying and Selling MvPad

According to CryptoCompare, “MvPad (MVD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MvPad has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MvPad is 0.00059161 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mvpad.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MvPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MvPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MvPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

